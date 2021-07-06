Vijayendra Prasad: Action sequences in RRR will be high on emotions!

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, writer and SS Rajamouli's dad Vijayendra Prasad has said that the action sequences in RRR will be high on emotions.
Vijayendra Prasad has said that the action sequences will move the audiences and according to him, this particular quality of the film will be its biggest highlight.
Produced by DVV Entertainment, Ram Charan Teja and NTR are playing the lead roles in the film. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Olivia Morris are also playing pivotal characters in the biggie.
While Rajamouli has completed the talkie portions, only two songs are left to be shot. If all goes well, the shoot of the film will be wrapped up in August.
RRR is scheduled to release on October 13 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.