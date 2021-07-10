Vijay's 'Beast' shoot progressing in a star hotel

After shooting a song on a grand set in Chennai, the makers of Beast are currently shooting talkie portions in a star hotel located on the outskirts of Chennai.
Vijay is said to be looking super stylish at the shooting spot but the makers have tight security that mobile phones are not allowed.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film and Pooja Hegde, who had earlier appeared in the Tamil film Mugamoodi plays Vijay's pair in the action thriller.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this biggie, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, and the National Award-winning stunt duo Anbariv is choreographing the action sequences.
All the songs in the film are choreographed by Jani of Butta Boma fame.