Vijender Singh praises Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' teaser

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Boxing ace Vijender Singh on Thursday tweeted praise for actor Farhan Akhtar's "Toofan" teaser. In return, Farhan thanked Vijender for his compliment.

"The teaser looks awesome! Thanks for putting boxing on the map. All the best @FarOutAkhtar," Vijender posted.

Farhan replied by praising the Olympic Bronze medalist for his achievements. "Thank you @boxervijender Map par toh aapne aur aap jaise desh ko represent karnewale har ek boxer ne daala hai. Aap hain toh Toofaan hai (You and other boxers like you have put boxing on the map. A film like Toofan can be made because of people like you)," the actor-singer-filmmaker posted.