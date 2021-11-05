Vikram -Dhruv's 'Mahaan' to release on OTT or theaters?

The shoot of Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv's action thriller film Mahaan was wrapped up long back and the team is currently busy with the post-production works.

Now, the latest update we hear is that a leading OTT platform has approached the film's producer Lalit to procure the direct digital premiere rights. Sources say that Lalit is also interested in the offer but an official announcement is yet to be made as Vikram and Dhruv want a theatrical release for the film. As both the heroes want a theatrical release, a final decision is yet to be made.