Vikram and Dhruv to begin shoot for Karthik's film from March!

The hot buzz is that Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv's new film with Karthik Subbaraj is all set to begin in March. Reports say that Vikram will be completing his portions in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan by the end of this month and then, he has given his dates to Karthik Subbaraj's film.

Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio is producing Vikram and Dhruv's film with Karthik Subbaraj and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music.

Besides these two films, Vikram also has a few more days shoot left in Ajay Gnanamuthu's action thriller film Cobra. Produced by Lalit, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the actor's antagonist.