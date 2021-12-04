Vikram and Dhruv's 'Mahaan' to release next month on Amazon Prime Video!

Yesterday, the makers of Vikram and Dhruv's action thriller Mahaan took to their Twitter page to confirm that both the dad and son have completed dubbing for their portions in the film.
Now, we hear that the film will have its direct digital premiere on Amazon Prime in January. Yes, the post-production work of the film is almost over. Besides the Tamil version, the film will also be dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, Simran, and Sanath are playing pivotal characters in Mahaan.
Shreyaas Krishna is cranking the camera for the film and Vivek Harshan is taking care of the cuts.
Sources say that the makers are planning to premiere the film either on Pongal or Republic Day weekend.