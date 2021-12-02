Vikram and Pa.Ranjith film confirmed, to start rolling soon!

It's almost confirmed that Vikram is all set to team with Madras and Sarpatta Parambarai director Pa.Ranjith for a film to be produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green.
Yes, after Madras, Ranjith was supposed to do a film for Studio Green but the project got delayed as the director got an opportunity to work with Rajinikanth in Kabali and Kaala!
Now, as Ranjith is free from his big commitments, he has agreed to do a film for Studio Green. Sources say that Ranjith is planning to work with a different composer and not his regular Santhosh Narayanan for this upcoming film with Vikram.
Reports also say that after Vikram's film, Ranjith will begin shooting for Kamal Haasan's next. Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films will be bankrolling Ranjith's next with the actor.