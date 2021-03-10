Vikram and Simran to team up for Karthik Subbaraj's next, Santhosh replaces Anirudh!

Reliable sources in the industry say that yesteryear leading actress Simran is all set to pair opposite Chiyaan Vikram in Karthik Subbaraj's new film. Simran is also acting in Vikram's long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram and she had earlier danced for a song in his National Award-winning Pithamagan .

Already, Vani Bhojan has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the yet-untitled film. Interestingly, Chiyaan 60 also marks Vikram's maiden on-screen collaboration with his son Dhruv.

To be produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio, Anirudh Ravichander was supposed to score the music for the film but he has been now replaced by Santhosh Narayanan