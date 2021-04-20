Vikram Bhatt happy with 'Bisat' response

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is happy with the response his series "Bisaat: Khel Shatranj Ka" has received. He credits his actors Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor for doing an excellent job in the thriller.

"Sandeepa and Omkar both have done an excellent job. As an actor, they have done justice to their characters, which has to lead to the best representation of the script. We can call it a team success for the entire cast and crew," Vikaram said.