Vikram Bhatt makes debut on radio with 'The Audio Film Project'

Vikram said: "The scariest thing in the world is the darkness that lurks inside a raw human mind. I can now transport the audience to a creepy and ominous land with just the power of sound. The horror genre is very dear to me. As a storyteller, bringing cinematic horror to an audio platform is a challenge as well as an adventure.

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has forayed into radio with "The Audio Film Project" which goes live on July 26.

"This is a very different space I am stepping into. I look forward to ushering my listeners through a rollercoaster of emotions, making them experience horror and thrills like never before!"

The collection of audio films will see Bhatt narrate stories that promise to be edge-of-the-seat fun.

Featuring six chapters, this will also mark the first time that a Bollywood director will showcase an assortment of tales on radio.

"Now we bring to you 'The Audio Film Project' with one of the stalwarts of the Hindi film industry, Vikram Bhatt. He has built a legacy of films in the space of horror and thrillers and our listeners are in for a lot of thrill and spine chilling content," said Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM.

"The Audio Film Project" is brought by Bhatt in association with Red FM.

