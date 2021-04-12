Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt plans to shoot his upcoming film "Cold" in a cold storage, to replicate the freezing condition that the storyline demands. The filmmaker says the whole idea is to create a real-life thriller.

"The whole idea is to create a real-life thriller. We want the script to look real so we thought of working at a cooler temperature. We will work in temperatures as low as two degrees Celsius as it is part of the climax," Vikram said.