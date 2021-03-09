Vikram Bhatt's 'Dirty Games' is now 'Bisaat Khel Shatranj Ka'

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's show "Dirty Games" will now be called "Bisaat Khel Shatranj Ka". He says that the title was changed as the original one gave out a wrong idea to the audience.

"There was nothing dirty about 'Dirty Games' to begin with. 'Dirty Games' was about the games people play. But there was a perception that dirty meant sexually dirty or something worse. Secondly, in the age of OTT going right, it was a wrong signal, so now the title is 'Bisaat Khel shatranj ka'," he says.