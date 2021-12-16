Vikram down with fever, self-isolates at home

A source close to the unit of 'Cobra' told IANS, "Vikram sir has a mild temperature and therefore visited a doctor. On doctor's advice, he has chosen to self-isolate himself at his home and take rest. He is doing fine."

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actor Vikram, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming Tamil film 'Cobra', has chosen to isolate himselfat his home here after showing mild symptoms of Covid-19.

The 'Cobra' team, which has been shooting in Chennai, was on the verge of completing shooting. Sources say that if things had gone to plan, the team would have wrapped up shooting on December 18.

However, now, shooting of the film might have to be extended just a little longer.

The film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. It has triggered a lot of interest as it will also mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

