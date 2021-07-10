'Vikram' first look out: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi look deadly!

The first look of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's new film Vikram was unveiled today on Twitter by the filmmaker. Featuring the veteran actor Kamal Haasan and the young generation powerful performers Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, the first look poster reminds us of Virumandi.

The Virumandi first look poster featured Kamal Haasan, Pasupathi, and Napolean.

All the three actors in Vikram sported a beard with wound marks on their face and with fierce eyes hinting a possible retaliation.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Girish Gangadharan will be cranking the camera, Philomin Raj will take care of the cuts, and National Award-winning stunt choreographers Anbariv will be choreographing the action scenes.

The poster also has the caption Code: Red.