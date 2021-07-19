'Vikram' is progressing at a brisk pace, Kamal is excited to be back on the film sets!

Haasan is now back on the film sets. He has started shooting for his production venture Vikram , an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are playing pivotal characters in this multi-starrer biggie.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took a long break from films for his political plunge but unfortunately, he couldn't even win one seat in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Sharing his excitement, Haasan wrote: " Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years, this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many filmmakers have not seen action for nearly a year. I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Mr.Vijay Sethupathi and Mr. Fahadh Faasil".

Replying to Haasan, Lokesh tweeted: "Saying the word “Action” to you is surreal to me sir... will preserve this memory forever n ever! Thank you & more love to you sir".

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Girish Gandharan cranks the camera for this biggie.