Vikram lauds Mari Selvaraj for 'Karnan'!

Chiyaan Vikram recently watched director Mari Selvaraj's sophomore directorial film Karnan and lauded the filmmaker by meeting him at his residence in Chennai. Vikram spoke at length about Karnan and he is said to have appreciated many scenes and the solid writing of the director in the film.

It's well known that Mari will be directing Vikram's son Dhruv's new film with Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions. Impressed with Karnan, Vikram appreciated Mari who is busy finalizing the script of Dhruv's film which is said to be based on an underrated Kabbadi player from Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi also saw Karnan in a special premiere show and appreciated Mari Selvaraj. He said that the director will go places and wished the entire team on Twitter.

Mari Selvaraj has also been approached by leading production houses as he has delivered back-to-back blockbusters.