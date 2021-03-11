Vikram Prabhu is back, in and as 'Taanakkaran'

The first look of Vikram Prabhu's Taanakkaran was unveiled on Wednesday by Potential Studios, the producers of the film. In Taanakkaran, Vikram Prabhu plays a cop and he calls it a tough script to shoot.

"Happy to be part of this storytelling. Truly a tough script to shoot, physically and mentally demanding but we had a team that worked together to achieve something special. Wishes to my entire team & as always, need your love & support", tweeted Vikram Prabhu.