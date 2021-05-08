Vikram Prabhu requests everyone to be safe!

Actor Vikram Prabhu has requested everyone to be safe as the second wave of COVID19 is taking the lives of many.

The actor quoted John F Kennedy's famous quote"Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country" and wrote: "Mask On Please! We are facing a reality that is beyond our imagination and powers. Respect this earth and the people in it. It starts with you . Take care of yourself so you can care for your loved ones and the people around you. The mind can play games too, talk to friends and family to get out of any bad space you are in or just to keep others out of that space. Prevention is surely better than cure and we are seeing this in reality. Take care and stay #strong we shall get through this in due time. A #StayHomeStaySafe".