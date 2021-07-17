Vikram Prabhu's 'Taanaakkaran' teaser is trending #1 On YouTube!

After a long time, Vikram Prabhu has impressed everyone with his new film teaser Taanakkaran. The teaser gives us a glimpse that the film is all about the brutality and violence that exist inside the police training camp.
Produced by SR Prabhu's Potential Studios, Malayalam actor Lal, Anjali Nair, and MS Baskar are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Directed by debutant filmmaker Tamizh, Ghibran is composing the music for the film, Madhesh Manickam has cranked the camera, and Philomin Raj is taking care of the cuts.
The teaser has attracted more than two lakh views and also trending at #1 YouTube, which is a good achievement for a Vikram Prabhu film.
Sources say that Taanaakkaran is likely to release this year in theaters.
Watch the teaser here:
akkaran - Official Teaser | Vikram Prabhu, Anjali Nair | Ghibran | Tamizh