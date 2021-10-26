Vikram Prabhu's 'Taanakkaran' to skip theatrical release

Though the Tamil Nadu Government has allowed 100% occupancy and a few recent Tamil films have become big hits, producers continue to ink deals with OTT platforms for a direct digital release. Producers feel that a direct OTT release is a safe bet for them!

Recently, we have reported that Dhanush's Maaran is likely to have a direct digital premiere on Disney + Hotstar for Pongal. The latest update we hear from the trusted sources is that Vikram Prabhu's new film Taanakkaran will not be releasing in theaters and it is likely to have a direct premiere on Disney + Hotstar