Vikram to begin Pa. Ranjith's film from October!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Chiyaan Vikram is likely to begin Pa.Ranjith's film in October. To be produced by Studio Green, Ranjith is planning to retain his core technical team of Sarpatta Parambarai for this film.

As Ranjith has committed to Vikram's film, his proposed romantic drama Natchathiram Nagargirathu is likely to be pushed.