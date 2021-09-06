Vikram to begin Pa. Ranjith's film from October!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Chiyaan Vikram is likely to begin Pa.Ranjith's film in October. To be produced by Studio Green, Ranjith is planning to retain his core technical team of Sarpatta Parambarai for this film.
As Ranjith has committed to Vikram's film, his proposed romantic drama Natchathiram Nagargirathu is likely to be pushed.
Meanwhile, Vikram has wrapped his portions in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan. The actor has a few more scenes left in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra.
After wrapping up Cobra, Vikram will begin shooting for Pa. Ranjith's film. Interestingly, Vikram's son Dhruv acts in Ranjith's new production venture to be directed by Mari Selvaraj of Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal fame.