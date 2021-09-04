Vikram to team up with Pa. Ranjith?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Chiyaan Vikram is all set to team up with talented filmmaker Pa. Ranjith for a film to be produced by Studio Green.

Sources say that Ranjith has signed a film with Gnanavel's Studio Green after Madras but he couldn't commence it due to back-to-back films(Kabali and Kaala) with Superstar Rajinikanth. Now, after the massive success of Sarpatta Parambarai on Amazon Prime, many big stars want to team up with Pa. Ranjith.