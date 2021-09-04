Vikram to team up with Pa. Ranjith?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Chiyaan Vikram is all set to team up with talented filmmaker Pa. Ranjith for a film to be produced by Studio Green.
Sources say that Ranjith has signed a film with Gnanavel's Studio Green after Madras but he couldn't commence it due to back-to-back films(Kabali and Kaala) with Superstar Rajinikanth. Now, after the massive success of Sarpatta Parambarai on Amazon Prime, many big stars want to team up with Pa. Ranjith.
Sources say that Ranjith has narrated this new script to Gnanavel Raja and Vikram. Needless to say, both the producer and actor are impressed with the narration.
Vikram also has Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Dhruva Natchathiram, Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan, and Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra in the pipeline.