'Vikram Vedha' Hindi remake confirmed, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film gets release date

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. He also revealed the release date of the film.He tweeted, "HRITHIK - SAIF IN 'VIKRAM VEDHA' REMAKE... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha... Pushkar-Gayathri - the director duo of the original film - will direct the #Hindi version too... 30 Sept 2022 release."'Vikram Vedha' starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.The 2017 original film was inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. The film tells the story of Vikram (Madhavan) who sets out to track down and kill Vedha (Sethupathi). After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories that change his perceptions of good and evil.The film, also featuring Shraddha Srinath, was bankrolled by S Sashikanth.It is the first time Hrithik and Saif will be coming together for a project. However, reportedly its shooting has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The upcoming remake of 'Vikram Vedha' will mark filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri's Hindi debut in both direction and writing.Apart from the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik has the installment of the superhero film 'Krrish 4' in the pipeline. He will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone.Meanwhile, Saif is currently awaiting the release of 'Bhoot Police'. His line-up of films also includes 'Adipurush' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. (ANI)