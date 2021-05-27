Vikram was the first choice for Mysskin's 'Nandhalala'!

In today's episode, Thanu has said that when he met Vikram at a star hotel in Chennai, they decided to work on a film and the producer paid the actor a whopping Rs One cr advance.

In his series Unmaiyai Solluven, veteran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has been revealing many unknown secrets in his film career.

Vikram recommended Mysskin's name to Thanu and they listened to the script narrated by the director. Back then, Mysskin was a one-film old director, he had just finished delivering his first hit Chithiram Pesudhadi.

Though Vikram and Thanu liked the story, the producer told Vikram that the film will surely fetch him profit as it doesn't have any song or big sets. However, Thanu wanted to make something bigger like Anniyan.

Thanu also told Mysskin to make commercially bigger films and not make Mani Ratnam-ish films as elite audiences are very less in Tamil Nadu. The script narrated by Mysskin is Nandhalala!

Later, Vikram asked Mysskin to come up with another story but in the meantime, both the actor and producer loved Susi Ganesan's Kandhasamy.