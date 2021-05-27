Vikraman: I was supposed to direct 'Anbe Sivam' and 'Baba'!

In his recent interview with Vikatan, veteran director Vikraman who had many blockbusters like Poove Unakaga, Suriya Vamsam, and Vaanaithai Pola has revealed how he missed working with Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

Vikraman said Rajinikanth has offered him the chance to direct Baba. "I was busy with Unnai Ninaithu and couldn't wrap it so, Rajinikanth sir approached Suresh Krishna".

Vikraman also said that Lakshmi Movie Makers wanted him to direct Kamal Haasan's Anbe Sivam. "Later, they approached Priyadarshan to direct Anbe Sivam but it was Sundar C who finally directed the film".

Vikraman has also revealed that very soon his son Kanishka will be launched as an actor in Tamil cinema. KS Ravikumar's own production house will be bankrolling a film featuring Kanishka in the film and he has roped in a newcomer Aravindh to helm the film.

Kalaipuli S Thanu has also agreed to do a film with Vikraman's son



In Pic: Vikraman with his son