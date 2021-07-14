Vikram's long-delayed 'Dhruva Natchathiram' to release in two parts?

The latest buzz in the industry is that Chiyaan Vikram's long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram is likely to release in two parts.
The film was stuck in cans for more than three years due to the budget constraints of the film's producer and director Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Now, Vels Films International has taken over the project. According to the sources close to the production house, they are planning to release the film in two parts.
Gautham has four and a half hours of footage of the film, so they are planning to release Dhruva Natchathiram in two parts.
Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiepan, Radhika, Dhivyadarshini, and Vamsi Krishna are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Harris Jayaraj is the composer of Dhruva Natchathiram while multiple cinematographers have worked in the film due to the unexpected delay between each schedule.