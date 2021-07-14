Vikram's long-delayed 'Dhruva Natchathiram' to release in two parts?

The latest buzz in the industry is that Chiyaan Vikram's long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram is likely to release in two parts.

The film was stuck in cans for more than three years due to the budget constraints of the film's producer and director Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Now, Vels Films International has taken over the project. According to the sources close to the production house, they are planning to release the film in two parts.