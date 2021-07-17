Vikrant Massey: '14 Phere' was most entertaining script I was presented with last year

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 17th, 2021, 17:01:26hrs
Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey says his upcoming film "14 Phere" was the most entertaining script he was offered last year.

"I couldn't stop laughing when I read the script for the first time. It was actually called something else earlier but the structure and the story remains the same. After reading the script I realised it is very unique and it has all the ingredients in it, like drama, comedy, romance," he said.

"14 Phere" is directed by Devanshu Singh, who had co-directed last year's critically-acclaimed comedy drama "Chintu Ka Birthday" with Satyandhu Singh.

"In short, this was the most entertaining script I was presented with last year. I have been a fan of 'Chintu Ka Birthday', had heard a lot about Devanshu and Satyanshu, so I didn't want to lose this opportunity and I immediately said yes. To be honest, I am glad I did," Vikrant said.

The film, written by Manoj Kalwani revolves around Sanjay Singh (Vikrant), a 'Rajput' from Bihar and Aditi Karwasra (Kriti Kharbanda), a 'Jat' from Jaipur and their love story, adventures and misadventures.

"14 Phere" is and produced by ZEE Studios.

