Vikrant Massey-Kriti Kharbanda starrer '14 Phere' to release digitally on July 23

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The social comedy film "14 Phere" starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda has been announced for an OTT release on July 23.

Vikrant shared a poster of the film on Tuesday on Instagram and wrote: "Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi dugna hoga bavaal. Yeh #14Phere waali shaadi hogi bemisaal! Save the date, 23rd July only on #ZEE5. #2xDrama2xDhamaal."