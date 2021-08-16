Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte start shooting for 'Forensic'

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 16th, 2021, 12:15:02hrs
Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte have commenced the shooting for their film 'Forensic' in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

On Monday, Vikrant took to his Instagram Story and posted a picture of the film's clapperboard.
"And we begin," he captioned the post.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Forensic' is being touted as a crime thriller.
Sharing his excitement about the film, Vikrant had earlier said, "I have always believed in the story being the front-runner for a film and when director Vishal Furia, narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience."
Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited are producing 'Forensic'. (ANI)

