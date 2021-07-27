Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to feature in 'Forensic'

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Forensic' is being touted as a crime thriller.Expressing his excitement about the film, Vikrant said, "I have always believed in the story being the front-runner for a film and when director Vishal Furia, narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience."Radhika, too, can't wait to be on the sets of 'Forensic'."There is a particular way to navigate thriller movies and with Forensic, it hits all the right notes. I am looking forward to start this project and work with a talented costar like Vikrant and our director Vishal who has such a clear and interesting vision for this film," she said.On Tuesday, the makers also unveiled the first poster of the film.'Forensic' is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited. (ANI)