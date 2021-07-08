Vikrant Massey talks about fading star culture

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey has opened up about the fading star culture in Hindi cinema. He agrees that OTT has played an important part in it but there are other factors, too.

Talking about the web-space playing an integral part in the erosion of star culture, Vikrant said: "I don't think it's (just) because of OTT. I think it is because of society in general. The new generation we see today, they don't idol worship like probably people 20 years ago used to do. Cinema culture was a hit but people are so busy with their own lives. The newer generation have digitisation and technology at their disposal."