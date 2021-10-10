Vikrant Rai turns a cop in film 'Tatkshan'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Rai who started his television career with 'Kkavyanjali' and has done movies like 'Uvaa' and 'Bhouri' will be seen in 'Tatkshan', directed by Vaibhav Verma.

Vikrant is playing the role of Sub Inspector 'Harshvardhan Dubey'. It's a murder mystery.

Vikrant says: "I have been playing characters like a cute boyfriend, responsible husband, good son and brother. But for the first time I am playing a cop, so obviously I am super excited and looking forward to it. 'Harshvardhan Dubey' is very passionate and very serious about his work. Story is based on double murder mystery which has shaken the city".