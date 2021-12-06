Vin Diesel reunites with late actor Paul Walker's brother Cody

Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): Days after the eighth death anniversary of Paul Walker, his brother Cody Walker met the late actor's 'Fast and Furious' co-star and friend, Vin Diesel.



On December 4, days after the eighth anniversary of the actor's death, his brother Cody hosted his annual FuelFest music and automotive festival in Phoenix, Arizona, reported E! News.

A portion of the proceeds from the annual event helped benefit Reach Out Worldwide, the charity Paul founded, of which Cody serves as CEO.

At Fuelfest, the latter was joined by none other than Paul's longtime friend Vin and fellow 'Fast and Furious' member Tyrese Gibson.

"I'm here with my brother in FuelFest," Vin said in an Instagram selfie video, which showed him appearing with his arm around Cody at the crowded Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

"It is an honour to see the whole car culture being brought together by my brother Cody," Vin added.

He continued, "I'm so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo is even more proud of him," referring to his nickname for Paul.

"Thank you all, for everybody that showed up, who showed so much support today. Thank you to my family for showing up in a big way," Cody said, patting Vin on the shoulder. "It's a huge deal."

The two actors also appeared with Cody onstage. Vin has met with Paul's brother before, including in 2019 when he visited the cast on the set of 'F9: The Fast Saga'. That year, Tyrese joined Cody at the inaugural FuelFest in Anaheim, California.

Tyrese, Cody and festival co-founder Chris Lee also shared images from Saturday's event on Instagram.

"8 years later," Cody wrote, alongside a photo of him and Vin embracing. "Thank you #Phoenix @fuelfest."

Tyrese wrote on his Instagram Story, "Family is here at @fuelfest."

Paul died in a car crash in Valencia, California on November 30, 2013. He was 40 years old.

At the time, 'Furious 7' was still filming and his two brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker, were brought in to be his doubles for his character, Brian O'Conner. The siblings also provided voiceovers, while other body and stunt doubles and CGI were also used to complete the film, which was released in 2015.

The next movie in the franchise, 'Fast and Furious 10', is set for release in 2023.

In addition to Cody and Caleb, Paul is also survived by sisters Amie and Ashlie, dad Paul Walker III, mom Cheryl Walker and daughter Meadow Walker, who is now 23 and recently got married.

Vin walked her down the aisle and his eldest daughter Hania Riley Sinclair, 13, served as her maid of honour. (ANI)

