Vin Diesel-starrer 'F9' to screen at Cannes film fest in July

Cannes, June 7 (IANS) The upcoming Vin Diesel-starrer "F9", latest release in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, is the Hollywood "blockbuster" that Cannes Film Festival authorities promised to screen at the gala, to be held from July 6 to 17 this year.

Ever since Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux told Variety that the forthcoming 73rd edition of the festival would screen a "planetary blockbuster", a guessing game started among the worldwide press over which film he meant. Fremaux had teased the media at a June 3 press conference while announcing the Official Selection at the festival this year, saying the blockbuster in question wasn't "No Time To Die" or "Dune" or "West Side Story", which have been among the most hyped Hollywood films slated to release later this year.