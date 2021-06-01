Vinay Nandicoori new chief of Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology

Hyderabad, June 1 (IANS) Dr Vinay K. Nandicoori is the new Director of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad.

A well-known molecular biologist, he has been a scientist at the DBT-National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi, CCMB said on Tuesday.

Nandicoori's research interest extensively spans molecular signalling networks in Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the micro-organism that causes TB. His research has found national and international relevance and recognition.