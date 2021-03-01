Vinay Pathak: 'Dust' is an Indian film with a global appeal

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) The Vinay Pathak-starrer Dust has dropped digitally only now, but the actor proudly recalls how the indie film, written and directed by Udita Bhargava, made waves when it was screened at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival in 2019.

"I remember our screening at the Berlinale where barring me, Udita and her parents, the rest of the audience in the screening theatre, which was a full house, was an entirely international audience. The way the audience reacted to the story after the screening was overwhelming. 'Dust' is an Indian film with a global appeal and perhaps that is why we touched the right chords," Vinay recalls, speaking to IANS