Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao on their videos 'Lut gaye' and 'Dil hai deewana'

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) The director-duo of Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao have been making music videos for decades now, and their recent notable works are the videos of Jubin Nautiyal's "Lut gaye" featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Darshan Rawal and Zara Khan's "Dil hai deewana" with Rakulpreet Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

"When it comes to Arjun and Rakulpreet, they are just bubbling with energy. Arjun is like a child on set and life of the party. He also has a very curious mind, so he would ask how we can treat the next shot in a different way, or how will we treat it on the editing table so that something quirky and magical can happen, or how can we make it more fun. I think he is interested to know a director's mind. I think he has the quality of a film director. Since we were working post lockdown, an enthusiastic star like him is always great to feel happy, energetic and happy!" Sapru told IANS.

Rao said Emraan was quite a contrast to Arjun. "Emraan is very different -- calm, quiet and a silent observer. For 'Lut gaye', we were shooting late at night and early in the morning. We had less time, a small crew and everything had to finish as fast as possible because we were following protocol and shooting at a heritage property. It could have not been possible without the extra effort Emraan put in, quite silently."

"Lut gaye" is written by Manoj Muntashir while "Dil hai deewana' is written by Shabbir Ahmed. Both the songs are composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

--IANS

aru/vnc