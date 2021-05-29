Vinayan says 'Pathombathaam Noottandu' will create new stars

Siju Wilson is playing the hero in Pathombathaam Noottandu , as the legendary warrior ‘Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, who fought against upper caste oppression.

Director Vinayan is busy with his latest project Pathombathaam Noottandu , which is about a really important period in Kerala’s history.

Actress Kayadu Lohar is playing the heroine and as per reports she is doing the role of Nangeli, who cut off her breast in protest against the caste-based ‘breast tax’.

Vinayan says the Pathombathaam Noottandu will witness his leads as two major stars in Malayalam.

Pathombathaam Noottandu is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan.