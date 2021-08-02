Vinayan says Siju Wilson will scale great heights

Director Vinayan has been instrumental in launching the career of several actors and giving crucial breaks for a few others. In his forthcoming movie Pathonpathaam Noottaandu he has actor Siju Wilson playing the hero.
Vinayan has shared a picture of Siju from Pathonpathaam Noottaandu and has praised the commitment of the actor. Siju has gone through extensive martial arts training for the role and his dedication will definitely reap rich rewards, says the director.
Siju is playing the legendary warrior Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker in Vinayan’s Pathonpathaam Noottaandu, which is a period drama.
Actress Kayadu Lohar is said to be playing the character of Nangeli in the movie. Pathonpathaam Noottaandu is being produced by Sree Gokulam Movies.