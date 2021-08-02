Vinayan says Siju Wilson will scale great heights

Director Vinayan has been instrumental in launching the career of several actors and giving crucial breaks for a few others. In his forthcoming movie Pathonpathaam Noottaandu he has actor Siju Wilson playing the hero.

Vinayan has shared a picture of Siju from Pathonpathaam Noottaandu and has praised the commitment of the actor. Siju has gone through extensive martial arts training for the role and his dedication will definitely reap rich rewards, says the director.