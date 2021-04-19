Vinayan’s Mohanlal project to start soon

Director Vinayan is busy with the shooting of his period drama Pathombathaam Noottaandu with Siju Wilson in the lead.
Siju Is playing the legendary Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a true revolutionary who lived in Kerala during the 19th century. The videos from the location of Pathombathaam Noottaandu was shared by the director.
To one of the comments about his already announced Mohanlal project, Vinayan responded that it will happen soon.
Mohanlal, whose Marakkar : Arabikkadalinte Simham is gearing up for release, is now busy making his directorial debut with Barroz. He is expected to join Priyadarshan’s sports drama next.