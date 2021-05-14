Vindu Dara Singh: Farmers need to be addressed on priority

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Vindu Dara Singh made an appeal in support of India's protesting farmers on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya and Eid on Friday. The actor took to social media to suggest that the need of the farmers should be addressed on priority by the Indian government.

At the same time, Singh reminded netizens to take utmost care and precaution amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and suggested everyone to stay indoors.