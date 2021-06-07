Vindu Dara Singh: Lucky to have grown up in the shadow of a world champion wrestler

Vindu said he feels lucky to have grown up under the guidance of his late father, noted wrestler, actor and politician Dara Singh. He requested his followers to spare 30 minutes each day for workout.

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Vindu Dara Singh took to social media on Monday to remind netizens about the importance of working out daily in order to boost one's immunity system.

Taking to Instagram, Vindu shared photograph of a treadmill placed beside a life-size poster of his late father.

The actor wrote: "Good health and fitness are the most important part we need to take care of all our lives. Covid has taught us the power of immunity & diet ! The people who turned out asymptotic had a huge significance of being healthy."

"I have been lucky to have grown up in the shadow of a #worldchampion #wrestler #fittestman #strongestman my dearest father #darasingh. I hope you all also have someone to look up to and take care of your fitness. Which ever route it may be; Yoga, weight training, walk or any other activity. Just ensure that you take out 30 mins for your health and that will secure you against any virus or sickness. #staysafe #stayfit & #stayhealthy," he added.

The actor also took to Twitter to remind people about the importance of oxygen at a time when the nation is battling a shortage of the same due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Life is like the weather it can suddenly change whenever & wherever... But memories are like oxygen, they make us breathe forever..Hope we never have to struggle for O2 ever again ! Plant more trees they are priceless!" he tweeted.

