Vineet Kumar Singh a ' little anxious' after Aadhaar gets postponed

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) The release date of the upcoming film Aadhaar has been postponed, and actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who toplines the cast, says he feels like a student who is feeling anxious knowing that the result has been postponed after an important exam.

"For any actor, the release of a film is like waiting for the result in the form of audience and critics' reaction. The film 'Aadhaar' is all the more special because it will be releasing in the theatres, and we travelled with the film and it received positive response from the audience there (abroad). Now I cannot wait for our audience to watch it, and that is why I feel a little anxious, with the release date being postponed," Vineet told IANS.