Vineet Kumar Singh: I wanted a court marriage, Ruchiraa wanted rituals

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) As 'Mukkabaaz' actor Vineet Kumar Singh got married to his long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray, he shared his love story and why they observed rituals of both Maharashtrian and a north Indian-style marriage.

"We know each other for the last 8 years. And finally, we decided to get married. Actually, I wanted a court marriage but Ruchiraa always dreamt of marrying with rituals. So it was a small function where both the families were present. The wedding was in Nagpur on 29th November and it was Maharashtrian and north Indian-style wedding with all the rituals," shared Vineet who was last seen in the film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.