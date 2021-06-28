Vineeth Sreenivasan and wife Divya sings for Sara’s

The song Varavayee Nee… from the forthcoming movie Sara’s has a new singer, along with Vineeth Sreenivasan, in the female voice. It is Vineeth’s wife, Divya’s first song release.

The song has music by Shaan Rahman and has been written by Joe Paul.

Sara’s, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, is coming on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. Anna Ben, who became a sensation after Kumbalangi Nights, Helen and Kappela, is playing the female lead. Sunny Wayne is playing the male lead.