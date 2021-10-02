Vineeth Sreenivasan in 'Mukundan Unni Associates'

In director Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s Mukundan Unni Associates, Vineeth Sreenivasan will play the lead.

Suvin K Varkey and Prasobh Krishna are the producers. The title poster of the movie has been released.

Interestingly, the name ‘Advocate Mukundan Unni’ is well known as the character played by Salim Kumar in Meesa Madhavan. Salim’s character is a lawyer who comes and saves Madhavan when he is nabbed by a corrupt police officer.