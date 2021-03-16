Vineeth Sreenivasan wraps up the shooting of 'Hridayam'

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan has announced that “It’s a wrap for Hridayam..”

There is one song remaining to be shot with a minimum crew. But other than that, the shoot with the full crew is over now.

Vineeth explains the shooting process: “It was not an easy film to shoot. What was charted for 100 days through multiple schedules got finished in 60 something days, which means there was so much to shoot every single day. But every day was a party. We sang, danced, laughed, worked relentlessly and kept our focus on the film. A few among us have literally paused their personal lives and given all their time and effort into this film.”