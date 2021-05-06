Vinit Kakar joins 'RadhaKrishn' as voice artiste for animated Garuda

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar has joined the cast of the mythological television show "RadhaKrishn" as a voice artiste who will feature as the voice of Garuda, an animated creation on the show as of now.

"I'm fortunate to get work during this time of crisis. Most importantly, the role doesn't need me to travel or go for shoots that are happening at Umbergaon. I have joined the show as a voice artiste. I can do my dubbing at home. It's my first show as a voice artiste," he says.