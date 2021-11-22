Vinit Kakar on his 'demonic' entry in mythological show 'Baal Shiv'

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar is all set to play the antagonist in the popular television show 'Baal Shiv'.

The actor, who currently plays the role of 'Chirag' in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', will essay the role of demon 'Mayasur' in this mythological drama.

He says: "I'm excited to join the show to play 'Mayasur'. I have been typecast for playing demons in every mythological show and I'm enjoying it. I have got the opportunity to be part of every mythological shows of Indian TV."