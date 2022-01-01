Vinit Kakar wants to embrace spontaneity, participate in reality TV shows

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar, seen in the role of demon 'Mayasur' in the mythological drama 'Baal Shiv', says he is looking forward to participating in reality TV shows later this year.

He says: "After being part of mostly every mythological show now I wish to participate in reality TV shows. I want to flaunt myself to my audience who has mostly seen me playing the devil. I want to make them understand that I no way relate to roles I had essayed. I'm a calm and very innocent guy."